Centraljersey.com Giveaway: Win tickets to Disney on Ice

Centraljersey.com is offering a giveaway: Draw a picture of your favorite Disney character for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton at 7 p.m. March 17.
Participants must be ages 4-10. Drawing must be done by using colored pencils, watercolors and/or crayons. Only one entry per person will be accepted.
All entries must be sent to Publisher Amanda Phillips at aphillips@newspapermediagroup no later than noon on March 14. Entries must include name, grade, age, address, phone number and email address.
Voting for the finals will take place at 4 p.m. March 14. The winner will be announced on our Facebook pages.
Tickets will be sent via email.