Centraljersey.com Giveaway: Win tickets to Disney on Ice

Centraljersey.com is offering a giveaway: Draw a picture of your favorite Disney character for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton at 7 p.m. March 17.

Participants must be ages 4-10. Drawing must be done by using colored pencils, watercolors and/or crayons. Only one entry per person will be accepted.

All entries must be sent to Publisher Amanda Phillips at aphillips@newspapermediagroup no later than noon on March 14. Entries must include name, grade, age, address, phone number and email address.

By providing your email address, you are allowing Newspaper Media Group (NMG) to add you to our distribution list, keeping you up-to-date on news and events happening within our markets.

Voting for the finals will take place at 4 p.m. March 14. The winner will be announced on our Facebook pages.

Tickets will be sent via email.