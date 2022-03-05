To Our Dear Loving and Lovely Mother,

Anna Marie “Bibi” Agresti nee’ Petrasek passed from this life on October 25, 2021. It is with sorrow for our loss and yet joy when we remember who you were to us and what you did for us.

A daughter, sister, professional, wife, mother she cared for her loved ones, family and friends both. As a registered nurse her calling and profession, she worked for decades in all the ways a nurse can from hospitals, she particularly loved surgery, to doctors offices and finally a nursing home caring for the elderly. Predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Corado Agresti, Anna is survived by her sons Thomas and Michael, her daughter in law Kathleen, her brother Frank Petrasek and the rest of her family and friends.

Our dearest mother, we remember you in our hearts for the love you wrote there with your caring, kindness, happiness, cooking, homemaking, and most of all the love you gave. We will see you in the true dawn and until then, may the longtime sun shine upon you, all love surround you and the pure light within you guide your way on.