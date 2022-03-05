Richard Partridge, 91

Richard Partridge died peacefully on February 27th, 2022 at his home in Princeton, New Jersey. He was 91 years old.

A Princeton resident since 1961, he was born in Orange, NJ and grew up in South Orange. After graduating from Pingry School in 1948 he went to Harvard and received an A.B. degree in 1952. In 1955 he married Noëlle Hu. In 1957 he received an LL.B. degree from Harvard Law School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years.

After leaving law school he went to work in the Legal Division of Western Electric, the manufacturing subsidiary of AT&T. Until his retirement in 1989, his entire career was with Bell System companies. He had two tours of duty with the parent company, one in the Long Lines Department of AT&T and one in the General Departments, working on regulatory matters. From 1970 to 1973 he was General Attorney, Secretary and Treasurer of Sandia Laboratories, a Bell System subsidiary in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that worked for the U.S. Government, primarily in the design of nuclear weapons. While in Albuquerque he was a trustee of the Sandia School, a private school for girls.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Noëlle Hu Partridge; by a daughter, Elizabeth Raymond, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; and two sons, John, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and William, of Chardon, Ohio. Also surviving him are his sister, Joan Bernard, of Vernouillet, France, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangments under the direction of The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Princeton Medical Center Foundation (https://www.princetonhcs.org/princeton-medical-center-foundation).