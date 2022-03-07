Father tosses baby from window to first responders as fire rages through South Ridge apartments in South Brunswick

1 / 4 PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 2 / 4 A resident of the South Ridge apartments threw his baby to first responders, and then jumped himself, to escape a fire on March 7.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 3 / 4 The American Red Cross is on scene at a fire at the South Ridge apartment complex off Route 522 to assist dozens of displaced residents.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 4 / 4 Fire at the South Ridge apartment complex on March 7.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT ❮ ❯

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A father threw his baby from a second floor window down to police and firefighters in the South Ridge apartment complex in South Brunswick on March 7.

At 8:17 a.m. this morning, South Brunswick police received numerous 911 calls reporting a fire in Building 1 of the South Ridge Apartment Complex off of Route 522, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.

All three South Brunswick fire companies – Monmouth Junction, Kendall Park and Kingston – responded to the fire.

Arriving officers and firefighters observed heavy fire pushing out of the second- and third-floor apartments.

An adult male was seen sticking his head out of a second-floor window of the apartment which was on fire. Sgt. William Merkler, Patrolman First Class Ryan Bartunek, Detective Sgt. John Penney, and Fire Chief Chris Perez ran below the window where the man threw a child out, according to the statement. The police officers and firefighter caught the child. Seconds later the father also jumped headfirst from the second-floor window and was caught by officers, according to the statement.

Both the child and father received only minor injuries.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Firefighters remain on scene along with South Brunswick Fire Prevention investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is on the scene helping the nearly 50 people displaced by the blaze.

Additional information will be released this afternoon, police said.