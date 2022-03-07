Sayreville schools are now mask optional

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville School District has made the use of a mask optional for all individuals in the district’s schools with the lifting of the state’s mask mandate.

The mask mandate was lifted today, March 7.

In a newsletter that same day, Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe discussed making masks optional in Sayreville’s Schools for students, staff members and visitors.

“With the making of mask wearing optional, we request that all members of our school community respect the decisions of staff, students and parents with regard to whether they wear masks or not and to not engage in any behavior that may consciously or unconsciously question, ridicule, or persuade individuals to wear or not wear one,” Labbe said.

On Feb. 7, noting the significant decline of statewide COVID-19 metrics, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for students, staff members or visitors in schools and childcare centers effective March 7.

“Thankfully, we have reached a point where we feel confident we can take another step toward normalcy for our kids. Given the continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations, projections indicating a continued decline over the coming weeks, and the continued growth of vaccinations for our school-age population, we believe we can responsibly end the universal mask mandate,” Murphy was quoted as saying in a press release.

In announcing the lifting of the mask mandate, Murphy said school district administrators and the operators of childcare facilities can choose to continue to implement universal masking policies after the mandate is lifted in March.

Schools that do not impose universal masking should revise their COVID policies to use masking among other prevention strategies under certain circumstances, according to the press release.

Schools will not be permitted to prohibit the use of facial coverings by individuals, according to the press release.

Prior to the mandate being lifted, the New Jersey Department of Health will release guidance to help school districts update their policies to align with the risks and unique needs of their setting and student population to ensure safe learning environments, according to the press release.