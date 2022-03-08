Bordentown Township becomes fifth location for Straight … to Treatment substance treatment program

Last month, the Bordentown Police Department (BTPD) announced that it would be

participating in the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office’s (BCPO) “Straight … to

Treatment” program, a drug treatment program that allows people to walk off the street

and into a police station to seek help, free of insurance.

The program will operate every Wednesday at the Bordentown Township police station

at 1 Municipal Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., working in conjunction with recovery coaches

from City of Angels, a non-profit organization based in Hamilton that provides free

services to those battling addiction.

Straight … to Treatment enables people facing addiction to walk into participating police

departments without appointment and be connected with treatment programs. Police

officers will work with them to clear warrants, and participants are permitted to turn in

any drugs or drug paraphernalia in their possession and not be charged with an offense.

Insurance is not necessary to receive help, and neither is residency in Burlington

County.

“With the addition of the Bordentown Township location, we have once again increased

the program’s coverage area and will be able to more effectively provide services to

those who are seeking to overcome substance use disorder and turn around their lives,”

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said. “I am grateful to the township, Chief Brian Pesce and City of Angels for their partnership and commitment to offering this

much-needed service.”

Pesce encouraged those who need help to take advantage of the program.

“Everyone who comes to our department asking for help will be treated with

compassion, and it is our ultimate goal to help these individuals break the cycle of

addiction,” he said.

Since the inception of the program in Evesham Township in March 2018, more than 500

people have been provided assistance through the program. Straight … to Treatment

expanded into Pemberton Township in September 2018, to the City of Burlington in April

2019, and to Mount Holly in October 2020.

The other Straight … to Treatment locations are served by Maryville Addiction Treatment

Center, Oaks Integrated Care, and Solstice Wellness & Counseling.

The locations and hours are:

Bordentown Township Police Department, 1 Municipal Dr., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Burlington Police Department, 525 High St., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evesham Township Police Department, 984 Tuckerton Road, Mondays from noon to 7 p.m.

Mount Holly Township Police Department, 23 Washington St., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pemberton Township Police Department, 500 Pemberton-Browns Mills Road, Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.straighttotreatment.com.