Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for March 9)

The Jamesburg Knights of Columbus will offer Fish Fry Fridays every Friday during Lent, through April 15.

Menu includes peel-and-eat shrimp, homemade calamari, broiled or fried scallops, baked fresh scrod, baked fresh salmon, fried flounder, fried shrimp, or pasta with butter or sauce. There will be weekly specials, as well as a children’s menu.

All dinners include side salad and dessert.

Dine in will be 5-8 p.m.

To order take out, visit https://st-james-knights-of-columbus.square.site. Or, order by phone at 732-521-3366. Call back until someone answers; there is no voicemail box. Or, walk in the hall via the front door and place an order in person.

Curbside pickup will be available.

Raffles will be sold each week at the hall.

The St. James Council is located at 83 E. Lincoln Ave., Jamesburg.

The East Brunswick Library will team up with SCORE: Princeton and Santander Bank for “Franchising Success Tips” at 6:30 p.m. March 9.

Jack Armstrong, president of FranNet, gives an overview of business franchising. From financing, government regulations and agreements, the program examines how small business owners can determine if franchising is right for them.

Edward Mendlowitz’s Take A Business Break series then returns on March 17 at noon. The topic is how to start a business.

Both free programs are presented on Zoom.

Registration is requested. To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call the library at 732-390-6767.

Dr. Margaret Fisher, pediatric infectious disease specialist, will address the most common questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine for young children during a virtual presentation via Zoom at 4 p.m. March 11, courtesy of the East Brunswick Library.

Registration is requested; visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

If you have specific questions to be answered during the program, email them in advance to kp823@scarletmail.rutgers.edu

St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church will hold Lenten Fish Dinners from 5-7 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8, in the parish center of the church, 30 Jackson St., South River.

Takeout dinners will be available at 4 p.m.

Fish and french fry dinners for adults are $15. Children’s dinners are $5.

Tickets will be on sale at the door, and in the parish office during business hours.

Spotswood American Legion Post 253 will hold Fish Friday Nights from 5-8 p.m. Fridays through April 15 at the post, 50 Devoe Ave., Spotswood.

Menu includes fried fish sandwich for $10, fried fish platter for $15, fried shrimp platter for $16, fried shrimp and scallop platter for $18, fried deluxe platter for $18, grilled cheese with fries for $7, and french fries for $5.

Platters are served with french fries and cole slaw.

Dinners are available as dine in, take out or curbside pickup.

Call or text orders to 432-991-9507.

The East Brunswick Public Library will celebrate Makers Month throughout March to show the community the importance of exploring new opportunities for education, entrepreneurship and hands-on creating.

Throughout the month, the library will host several activities for patrons of all ages.

The library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission will host the East Brunswick Community Garden’s annual meeting on Zoom on March 9 at 7 p.m. The garden is open to all East Brunswick residents.

Cooking instructor/founder of ThirstyRadish.com Vanessa Young leads an online cooking demonstration March 23 at 7 pm. She will share recipes for salads. This online cooking program is sponsored by the East Brunswick Friends of the Library.

Children can stop by the Youth Services Department to take home crafting projects throughout the month. These include unicorn masks, pinatas and masks.

Teens can pick up a DIY Lava Lamp Kit on March 28 at 4 p.m.

A complete list of activities can be found online at www.ebpl.org/makersday.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is again offering summer in-person Kindergarten Readiness Academy and Summer Early Learning Academy programs to all East Brunswick residents, as well as surrounding communities.

The Kindergarten Readiness Academy is designed to provide students entering kindergarten with continued quality programming prior to kindergarten. Participation in this program will focus on essential kindergarten readiness skills, therefore providing a head start for all participants.

The Summer Early Learning Academy will offer a summer care program for 3- and 4-year-olds who will not be entering kindergarten in September 2022. Activities and themes are designed to promote children’s social and cognitive development.

Both programs will also concentrate on closing the learning gap that research shows traditionally occurs over summer months. They will provide your child a summer of fun with weekly themes and daily activities with on-site vendors. Special events and enrichment classes will include a carnival, dinosaur dig, field day, luau, Spanish classes and music.

Students will also have opportunities each week to participate in on-site water play activities.

Weekly themes for Summer 2022 are:

To Infinity & Beyond: Focus on Science and the Solar System.

Community Helpers: Learn About and Meet Local Community Helpers.

Islands of Adventures: Explore Island Life, Music and Water Transportation.

Wide World of Sports: Learn and Play Various Sports.

Under the Big Top: Explore Circus and Carnival Life.

Land & Sea Creatures: Focus on Dinosaurs, Sea Life and Farm Animals.

Both programs will offer full-day or half-day sessions, running from June 27 to Aug. 9, with the option to attend three weeks or all six weeks.

Registration is open, and there will be a discount incentive to register for the 6-week programs prior to April 1.

Visit www.ebnet.org/elasummer for registration instructions and program details.

The third annual D.A.R.E. Jr. Academy will be held this summer by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

The program is for children entering fifth and sixth grade in Middlesex County for the 2022-23 school year.

This program will include the D.A.R.E. program, as well as a junior police academy.

The program will run for two weeks, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 15-26, at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Way, Sayreville.

The $150 fee per child will include a T-shirt, ball cap, water bottle, supplies and a graduation party at commencement.

Junior Recruits will be responsible for their own lunches and snacks, as well as their own gym-style shorts (fingertip length at least), sneakers and mask.

The daily routine will include roll call, platoon formation, D.A.R.E. lessons, lunch, drill, demonstrations, police lessons, and daily physical training.

The class is limited to 45 seats.

Registration will only be confirmed once the completed forms with payment are received.

Contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or Frank.Sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to schedule a pickup time for the full packet.

Beekman Road in East Brunswick will have intermittent road closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the annual salamander migration over the next few months.

Be aware of pedestrian traffic while traveling in the area during this timeframe.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The East Brunswick Public Library and the East Brunswick Arts Commission are teaming up to celebrate New Jersey Makers Day by holding a month-long Black and White mini art challenge.

Community members are encouraged to submit works of 2D art no larger than 4 inches wide, 4 inches tall.

The art can only be in black and white.

The final art projects will be exhibited throughout the library in April.

All submissions must be received by March 28. Art can be dropped off at the Information Services Desk at the library, Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick. They can also be submitted electronically by emailing programs@ebpl.org.

The library has limited art supplies available at the library for use.

For more information, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or email programs@ebpl.org.

This program is funded by the East Brunswick Friends of the Library and the East Brunswick Arts Commission.

Middlesex County has scheduled the following rabies clinics:

Jamesburg, March 12, 1-2 p.m. cats, 2-3 p.m. dogs, 3-4 p.m. both, Jamesburg Fire Department, 82 W. Railroad Ave.

Helmetta, 6-8 p.m. March 22, Public Works Garage, 51 Main St., dogs and cats

South River, Noon to 3 p.m. March 26, South River Public Works, 9 Ivan Way, dogs cats

Spotswood, 1-4 p.m. May 21, Spotswood Municipal Building, 77 Summerhill Road, for dogs and cats

Milltown, 6-8 p.m. May 24, Public Works Garage, 50 Washington Ave., for dogs and cats

For more information, visit https://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/government/departments/department-of-public-safety-and-health/office-of-health-services/rabies-clinics

Join MarketFair and CentralJersey.com on March 24 for their Spring Preview Ladies Night, a night to check out new casual and elegant spring fashions and update your spring wardrobe at various MarketFair retailers, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fashion show begins at 7:00.

Pre-register for the event at nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22/

The VIP Experience for $25 includes cocktail hour at Seasons 52 from 5:30-7 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail and appetizers; guaranteed access to activities; entry to win grand prize, valued at $500, from Fords Jewelers; and post-event coffee and dessert event at TGIFriday’s.

T his ticket must be purchased in advance. Limited to first 25 guests. All proceeds support Dress for Success.

General admission is free, and includes access to the fashion show and various event vendors/activities. Walk-ups welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged.

If interested in vendor opportunities, email Michelle at michelle@newspapermediagroup.com by March 19.

East Brunswick VFW 133 will hold a takeout sandwich sale on March 12. Pickup will be from noon and 4 p.m. at the VFW post, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Menu includes corned beef sandwich, macaroni salad and pickle. Cost is $10 per person.

Must call in advance on March 9 from noon to 6 p.m.

Call Maureen at 732-254-9674.

Middle-schoolers are invited to partake in academic competitions at the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison.

Quiz Bowl will be held March 12 at the Edison Academy, 100 Technology Dr., on the campus of Middlesex College, Edison. It is a “Jeopardy!”-like competition. Teams of up to six students, with four playing at any one time, will be quizzed on general knowledge, including history, science, literature, arts and more. Top teams will qualify for the Middle School National Championship Tournament to be held in Rosemont, Illinois, in May. More information is available at https://hsquizbowl.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=25765.

The Edison Academy Science League will host its second Science Bowl at the academy on March 26. The team competition will use a buzzer system to test competitors on the physical sciences. For information, visit https://mcasciencebowl.org/.

The third annual Edison Academy Middle School Math Competition will be held April 30. In addition to using critical thinking and logical reasoning skills, students will be required to collaborate with teammates and to show an ability to learn new ideas. More information is available at https://mcamc.tech/.

The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District, the first full-time county vocational school district in the nation, has campuses in East Brunswick, Edison, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, and Woodbridge, offering 36 career majors. More information is available at www.mcvts.net.

CentralJersey.com will present Ladies Night Spring Preview from 5:30-9 p.m. March 24 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

General admission to this vendor and fashion show event is free.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $25. Includes cocktail and appetizers at MarketFair, entry into the grand prize drawing, and other exclusive offers.

Pre-registration is preferred by visiting nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22

For information on vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com

CentralJersey.com/Newspaper Media Group publishes a series of weekly newspapers and bimonthly magazines, including this publication.

East Brunswick Public Schools presents the 13th annual Night of Jazz featuring the One More Once Big Band, with performances by the Hammarskjold Middle School, Churchill Junior High School and East Brunswick High School jazz ensembles, plus special guest performers the East Brunswick High School Jazz Choir, at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Jo Ann Magistro Performing Arts Center at Hammarskjold Middle School, 200 Rues Lane, East Brunswick.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students or seniors older than 60, and free for East Brunswick students. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, call 732-613-6985.

Sponsored by the East Brunswick Education Foundation and the Mario A. DeCarolis Memorial Music Fund.

The East Brunswick Public School District offers General Education Inclusive Preschool classes. This preschool program is open to all three- and four-year-old children who reside in East Brunswick.

Children must be three years of age by Oct. 31 and not age eligible for kindergarten (5 years of age by Oct. 31) in order to participate in the program in September. If your child is selected for the program, remember that your child must be 3 years old to participate in the program.

The classes are taught by East Brunswick Public School certified teachers and supported with instructional assistants.

This program provides an inclusive educational environment for preschool children aligned with the New Jersey Preschool Teaching and Learning Expectations. This program includes both typically developing and preschool children with disabilities.

This tuition-based program is five days per week, two-and-one-half hours per day, and follows the 10-month school calendar. Both AM and PM sessions are available.

Tuition is not assessed for families eligible for free and reduced lunch. Information on eligibility for free and reduced lunch and the application is available on the district website at www.ebnet.org/preschool and at each elementary school.

Transportation for this program is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Applications for the General Education Inclusive Preschool are available at www.ebnet.org/preschool and must be received by March 18. Send completed applications to: Assistant Superintendent of Student Activities/Services, East Brunswick Public Schools, 760 Route 18, East Brunswick.

A limited number of openings will be available. Requests for specific sessions will be considered based on the number of applicants. However, there are no guarantees for parental requested placements.

A lottery drawing will occur in April if the number of applicants exceeds the openings.

If there are any questions, call the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Student Activities and Services at 732-613-6750.

AmeriCorps Projects in Parks is seeking volunteers during March.

For more than 20 years, the AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed Ambassadors Program has played an important role in raising awareness of how human activities can affect water quality, especially in the most densely populated state in the nation.

For AmeriCorps Week this year, ambassadors will partner with the New Jersey State Park Service to complete stewardship projects in various parks, forests and historic sites throughout New Jersey.

Projects include litter cleanups, trail maintenance, invasive species removal, native plantings and more.

For a list of opportunities, visit www.njparksandforests.org/americorpsweek/

To help keep shelves stocked, Replenish, in partnership with the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners and the Middlesex County Superintendent of Schools, is hosting the 2022 Middlesex County Spring School Food Drive.

Individuals can drop off donations at public schools throughout the county from March 21 through April 1.

Monetary donations are accepted in the form of a check payable to “Feeding Middlesex County.” Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 781, Edison 08818.

Or, donations can be made online at www.feedingmiddlesexcounty.org.

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The New Jersey Jazz Society has launched its new Juried Scholarship Competition 2022.

This competition will award a $1,000 prize in each of two categories: Classic Jazz and Original Composition.

The competition is open to all college students currently enrolled in a New Jersey college undergraduate music program.

Along with the cash award, winners will receive guidance, mentorship, and the opportunity to perform with an industry professional. The winners will also receive coverage in Jersey Jazz Magazine.

Submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 31.

For details, visit https://njjs.org/scholarshipprogram/.

T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka are kicking off the fourth Changemaker Challenge in search of the next generation of young disruptors, trailblazers and entrepreneurs with bold ideas for driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action and mobilizing for a thriving planet.

Through March 31, teens ages 13-18 located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can submit their game-changing projects for the chance to win grants and mentorship to help grow their ventures.

Fifteen winners will be selected for the chance to win up to $15,000 in seed funding and an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year.

To learn more, visit www.t-mobile.com/news/community/changemaker-challenge-2022

The East Brunswick Education Foundation (EBEF) will celebrate the 28th annual Partner in Excellence Dinner, to be held at the Pines Manor in Edison on April 5.

Partner in Excellence Awards will be presented to educators Dr. Trudy Atkins, Dr. Anna Braun and Lisa Citron; and to attorney David P. Lonski, in recognition of their contributions to the foundation’s goal of supporting excellence in East Brunswick’s public schools.

In addition, East Brunswick High School graduates, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Olympian Sam Mattis, will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

Support the EBEF by attending the dinner, placing an ad or including a message to the honorees in the dinner program, or participating in the Spectacular Raffle.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit www.ebnet.org/ebef

East Brunswick residents can rent a plot in the community garden, located adjacent to the municipal complex on Civic Center Drive off Rues Lane.

A limited number of 10-foot by 10-foot plots are available for new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $45 for first-year gardeners.

All gardeners are required to put in four hours of community garden service each year by working with a committee and participating in work days, or pay $40 in lieu of service. Gardeners can select from a list of committees found on the registration form.

For more information and to register for a plot, go online to the registration form.

The garden’s website offers timely articles, tips and tricks for gardeners, a calendar of events and information on donating surplus produce. Meetings and events during the year also offer an opportunity to share ideas outside the garden.

To keep gardeners safe, gardeners are asked to follow current guidance on COVID. Masks are suggested when others are present, but are not required in the garden.

Established in 2009, the garden offers 160 plots for new and returning gardeners who live or work in East Brunswick.

Fencing erected by the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission and the township protects the area from deer and other critters.

For more information, email to ebcgarden@gmail.com.

The North Brunswick Pub is holding a raffle fundraiser for Team East Brunswick’s participation in the Police Unity Tour, the annual bicycle ride that travels to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., every May.

Raffle tickets for a Bud Light cooler package or a bonfire fire pit are $25 each, or five for $100. Second place will receive the remaining prize.

Purchases can be made in person at the Pub, 1864 Route 1, North Brunswick, or by Venmo @JayFama – include name, address and phone number.

The winning tickets will be pulled at the North Brunswick Pub Unity Tour Event on April 2.

All proceeds benefit Team East Brunswick and their fundraising efforts.

East Brunswick Fine Wines & Liquors also contributed.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-in-the-Park will hold auditions for its three shows on April 1-3. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing approximately 16 bars of music. An accompanist will be provided. Actors should also bring their own sheet music in the proper key, marked with any cuts.

Auditions will be held at Plays-in-the-Park Theater in Roosevelt Park at 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

Audition dates are 7-10 p.m. April 1, noon to 3 p.m. April 2 and noon to 3 p.m. April 3.

Video submissions are welcome and are due by March 15. A vocal and dance clip should be sent to Margaret.davis@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Plays-in-the-Park encourages actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, ages, as well as those with disabilities, to audition.

For more information, call 732-548-2884, ext. 221 or 222, or email Margaret.davis@co.middlsex.nj.us.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot” will be performed at Playhouse 22, East Brunswick, June 10-26. Tech week will begin on or about May 31 and all cast members are expected to attend these rehearsals.

There will be open auditions at 7:30 p.m. April 4 and 5, with callbacks at 10 a.m. April 9.

The musical tells the story of Guinevere, King Arthur’s wife, who encourages him to establish the Knights of the Round Table. As the Knights grow in fame, Lancelot becomes the most celebrated, but rumors begin to circulate.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show.

Sides will be provided at auditions.

Review the story of Camelot before auditioning.

Experience in dance/movement, stage combat and fight choreography is welcomed.

For the full audition notice, visit www.playhouse22.org/auditions

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Children who live in East Brunswick who will be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 31, 2022, are eligible for the East Brunswick Public School full-day kindergarten program for the 2022-23 school year.

Visit www.ebnet.org/register to schedule a virtual appointment.

Register by April 30.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic and 76th Annual Outing will be held May 3 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The annual golf classic serves as an opportunity for the business and community leaders of Middlesex County to connect while supporting the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to improve Middlesex County.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Bernie Cohn was very active with the chamber, serving as past chair of the Board of Directors, past chair of the golf outing and recipient of the first Leaders of Distinction Award.

For registration information, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/76th-annual-bernie-cohn-golf-classic/

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

The South River School District is seeking nominations for the South River High School Wall of Fame.

A Wall of Fame is erected in the main corridor of the high school with the names of the recipients on plaques of recognition. The purpose is to identify individuals with stellar achievement and performance who serve as a role model for current and future South River High School students. This award is not limited to athletic achievement.

Nominees will be considered based on the following criteria:

1. Attended and graduated from South River High School.

2. Exhibits a high level of achievement in his/her field.

3. Possesses the qualities of a positive role model for South River youth.

The committee will consider all nominees based on the strengths of the candidates in the above areas.

A maximum of two individuals may be inducted this year.

The nomination form is available at www.srivernj.org.

The deadline for submission is July 15.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com

Women Aware, in collaboration with the Spotswood Police Department, is seeking volunteers to serve on the Spotswood Police Domestic Violence Response Team.

The team is composed of trained community members who respond to the police department on an on call basis in order to provide emotional support, domestic violence information, legal options, community resources and a safety plan to individuals affected by domestic violence.

Volunteers are needed for after hours and weekends.

Volunteers must undergo a background check and fingerprinting, interview process, and complete a 40-hour training.

To apply, visit www.womenaware.net/volunteer

Women Aware’s 24-hour hotline for assistance is 732-249-4504.

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice. Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge. Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The South River Police Department is reminding residents about the Operation Blue Angel program, which allows officers quick access to senior citizens and other eligible residents in the event of an emergency.

Operation Blue Angel is a program to assist residents who, due to advanced age, immobility, or medical concerns, may be unable to answer their door in an emergency situation.

The program is administered free of charge to any eligible resident.

Through Operation Blue Angel, a police department-owned lock box similar to a real estate agent’s lock box is placed outside the residence. A key, supplied by the resident, is locked inside the box. In the event of an emergency, responding police officers are able to retrieve the key by using a code accessed by our Communications Center, allowing first responders to quickly enter the home without causing damage. The code is stored securely at all times in the Communications Center and reset to a new code in the event it is used to access the lock box.

Applicants to Operation Blue Angel must meet certain criteria and agree to the following:

• Must be 55 years of age or older, or have a medical condition that is potentially incapacitating

• Must either live alone, or be home alone on a frequent basis

• Must provide a key for an entry door to the home

• Must grant the South River Police Department permission to access and use the key during an emergency

• Must complete and notarize a waiver form

To apply for the program, print, complete and return the application and liability waiver to police headquarters, available at southriverpd.org/operation-blue-angel

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program.

As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.

The Unoccupied Residence Form can be downloaded by visiting www.southriverpd.org or picked up at Police Headquarters located at 61 Main St. Once completed, the form can be faxed to 732-613-6103 or dropped off at police headquarters.

This program is intended for residences which are unoccupied due to short-term travel or vacation plans. It is separate from South River’s long-term vacant property ordinance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The South River Police Department responds to emergency and non-emergency calls at businesses 24 hours a day. Occasionally, it becomes necessary to contact someone from the business outside of business hours. To assist police with having this information available when needed, the department maintains a database containing after hours contact phone numbers for business owners and representatives.

Anytime a new business is opened, business ownership is transferred, there are changes in employment status of listed contacts, or there are changes in positions or job titles of listed contacts, a business should be registered – but registration is 100% voluntary.

Information will be stored in a secure database. In the event it is deemed necessary by first responders on scene, the Communications Center can access the information and quickly reach a business owner or representative.

To register a business, visit southriverpd.org/business-registration and download the business registration form. The completed form can be submitted by emailing it to adehanes@southriverpd.org, faxing it to 732-613-6103, or dropping it off at headquarters, 61 Main St., South River.

For more information on registering an alarm, call 732-257-1999.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.