Join Centraljersey.com for a spring fashion show event

Join CentralJersey.com and MarketFair for our 2022 Spring Preview Ladies Night, a fun night to check out new casual and elegant spring fashions and update your spring wardrobe at various MarketFair retailers.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at MarketFair in Princeton.

“We are really excited to continue our partnership with the mall to host amazing events like this one,” NMG’s Director of Marketing and Events Michelle Donnelly said. “Our Ladies Night events provide a great opportunity for local women to get out, relax, and enjoy.”

Businesses will be on hand showcasing a variety of opportunities within the local community, including additional shopping opportunities with businesses like Touchstone Crystals.

The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary gift bag with exclusive information from participating businesses, including a free introductory class voucher from Club Pilates, discounts from OrangeTwist, and $15 Athleta shopping cards.

Additionally, there will be a special VIP experience available for 25 ticket holders. For $25, VIPs receive a complimentary cocktail hour reception from 5:30-6:30 at Seasons 52, which includes a cocktail and appetizer; additional drinks will be available for purchase; a post-event coffee and dessert reception at TGIFridays; and entry to win our grand prize from Ford’s Jewelers, valued at $500. All proceeds go to Dress for Success.

Mall retailers will present a variety of opportunities throughout the mall, including a live demonstration from OrangeTwist, in-store personal styling sessions and 10% off purchases at Chico’s, and in-store personal styling session at White House Black Market.

Additional vendors will be on site with amazing services, opportunities, and activities like wine glass painting.

General admission to the event is free, but registration is requested for all expected to attend. To register and to see an updated list of participating vendors, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22/.

If you are interested in vendor opportunities at this event, contact Michelle Donnelly at michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.