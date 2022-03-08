Princeton police blotter

A Stonecliff Road resident reported that someone posing as a 48-year-old woman reportedly attempted to extort $200 from him after he sent her explicit videos and photos of himself. The incident was reported Feb. 28.

A Cherry Valley Road woman lost $1,286.99 to a scammer who posed as a PSE&G representative, according to police reports. He allegedly threatened to turn off the electricity to her house if she did not pay him immediately. The woman made a direct transfer to the scammer via Zelle in the theft by deception incident, which was reported March 2.

An electric scooter was reportedly stolen from a Prospect Avenue home in a theft that was reported March 3.

An assortment of valuable items, valued at approximately $3,250, were reported stolen from an unlocked car parked in its owner’s driveway on Hodge Road. The incident was reported March 5.

A white NIKE brand T-shirt, with the word “Princeton” printed on it in orange, was reportedly stolen from a Nassau Street store. The shoplifting incident was reported March 6.