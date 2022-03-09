Atlantic Hub News Briefs, March 9

On Feb. 23, the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy was approved by the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy as the first charitable pharmacy in New Jersey, according to a press release.

This step in the regulatory process clears the way for the charitable organization to begin

dispensing medications free of charge to uninsured and underserved patients.

The organization intends to open in April at 224 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. In addition to

dispensing free medications, the pharmacy will serve as a hub for community partners to engage with those in need and provide peripheral social services. It will also work with local schools to provide immunizations to students, according to the press release.

“For years I assisted patients at my local pharmacies who could not afford their medications,” said founder Ritesh Shah. “It is now my pleasure to help guarantee that those in need will have blood pressure, diabetes and other medications free of charge to help control and prevent chronic diseases.”

Shah, the founder of the charitable pharmacy, is a local pharmacy owner with five locations in Monmouth County.

A $217,500 grant from the state that is expected to assist with the reopening of the Tinton Falls Public Library has been approved by the Borough Council.

On March 1, council members passed a resolution that approves a future construction project at the library and the execution of a grant agreement with the state. The grant was awarded by the state in January.

The Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave., was created and is managed by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association. The library operates independently of the Monmouth County Library System.

The library was closed by municipal officials in August 2017 when mold was discovered in the building. The building is owned by the borough. Repairs to the building have been estimated at more than $400,000.

Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin, who is the governing body’s liaison to the library, said the council’s resolution was needed so the state can finalize the $217,500 agreement by April 12. A similar resolution was approved by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association on March 3.

Dobrin also said the grant may only be used for construction purposes and will not finance other expenses, including furniture, books, computers and hiring personnel.

“Funding continues to be critical for the Tinton Falls Public Library Association,” he said, noting that borough officials have appropriated $150,000 for the library association this year.

A children’s fashion show will be held on April 2 at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School from 2-5 p.m. to raise additional funds for the library’s reopening. Additional fundraisers are planned this year, according to representatives of the library association.