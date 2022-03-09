Bordentown Township Planning Board adopts new economic development element to Master Plan

As part of a comprehensive review of Bordentown Township’s Master Plan, members of the Bordentown Township Planning Board listened to the recommendations set out by Heyer, Gruel & Associates for a new economic development addition and land use element addendum to the plan at a special meeting held on March 1.

The comprehensive review was mentioned by Mayor Steve Benowitz last July to help the board evaluate the best action for expanding highway commercial zones and bring in businesses that would help assist the growth of the community.

John Barree of Heyer, Gruel & Associates enlisted his recommendations for land use in the township that included not having any more warehouses built on the highway corridors along Route 130 and Route 206.

In an interview with centraljersey.com, Barree said that highway commercial in the township should be geared toward bringing in new businesses and stores.

“It’s time to revitalize the commercial property,” Barree said. “Get more stores to get more shopping traffic on the highway.”

Barree identified key opportunities around the community at the meeting for the township to look into expanding. These areas included the township’s municipal complex at the confluence of routes 130 and 206, the Square D property next to Team Campus, and the ShopRite and former Bradlees property on Route 206.

Part of Barree’s recommendation for the area around the municipal complex was to create a connector with Farnsworth Avenue and make a gateway to make it easier for people to come in and out of Bordentown City.

He added that it would also help the township to “spruce” the area around the municipal complex and coincide with its redevelopment plan of the community.

The 34-acre Square D property still has some environmental issues that need to be taken care of, Baree said, but he believes it’s a good space the township can use in its redevelopment plan for expansion.

As for the ShopRite property on Route 206, Barree said the township should look into replacing the Bradlees part next to the shopping center that is still currently vacant with other stores for highway commercial.

The additional space around the property is something Barree also feels the township should look into redeveloping. Ideas included more housing and a long-term senior citizen care facility.

Following Barree’s recommendations for a new economic development plan, members of the Planning Board voted unanimously to adopt the new element to be part of the township’s Master Plan.

It is now up to the Bordentown Township Committee to vote to officially approve the economic development element and land use element addendum to be included in the township’s Master Plan.