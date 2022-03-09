Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners to raise Ukrainian flag to call for peace

The Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners will raise the Ukrainian national flag in solidarity with the local Ukrainian community to call for peace at 10 a.m. March 12 outside the Middlesex County Administration Building, 75 Bayard St., New Brunswick.

Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios and Commissioner Charles Kenny will commence a brief ceremony at the Commissioner Meeting Room, located inside the building.

The program will conclude with the raising of the Ukrainian flag on the corner of Bayard Street and Elm Row.

In support of local partners, the county will accept donations from the public to support Ukrainian refugees. Items can include non-perishable foods, personal care items, electronics/batteries, clothing for all ages, toys, etc.