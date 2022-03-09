Monroe man sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with 2021 Old Bridge fatal crash

A man from Monroe has been sentenced in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a woman and injury to three others.

On July 18, 2021, authorities responded to Route 9 south near Texas Road following the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Upon their arrival, officers located a Toyota Echo containing four occupants with varying injuries.

One of the occupants, Ciara Gee, 20, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.

Officers also located Sergio Seixeiro, 40, of Monroe, in his damaged Ford Expedition. An initial investigation by Officer Steve Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Seixiero’s truck impacted the rear of the Toyota Echo, according to the statement. Speed, reckless driving, and intoxication were determined to be contributing factors.

Seixeiro was later charged with multiple offenses and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Seixeiro also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

On March 8, 2022, following sentencing arguments by assistant prosecutors Keith Abrams and Kaitlyn Poggi, Seixeiro was sentenced by Judge Benjamin Bucca to eight years in state prison, according to the statement. Seixeiro must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Seixeiro will be subject to a 15-month loss of license, according to the statement.