News Transcript News Briefs, March 9

“I congratulate and thank our top producer for the month of February for her exemplary service and commitment to her clients,” said Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie.

The top listing agent and the top selling agent is Lori Ragovin.

“Her real estate wisdom and passion for the industry help make clients more

comfortable with a real estate transaction as they make the most significant

purchase of their lives,” Warren said.

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie is a full service brokerage at 47 Route 9

South, Marlboro.

Former NBA player and executive Ernie Grunfeld is the only athlete in NBA history whose parents survived the Holocaust.

“By the Grace of the Game” (Dreamscape Media, 2021), a new book written by his son, former professional basketball player Dan Grunfeld, details his family’s remarkable history and the profound impact basketball has had in their lives, according to a press release.

Ernie Grunfeld was 10 years old when his family immigrated to America from Communist Romania, with no knowledge of English and having never touched a basketball. Ten years later he stood on the podium as an Olympic gold medalist for the United States.

This virtual event is the annual Abram Matlofsky Memorial Program supported by the Karma Foundation and will be held March 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Dan Grunfeld will discuss his family’s history and American story in conversation with his father and with Craig Karmazin, CEO of Good Karma Brands, a sports media and marketing company, and grandson of Abram Matlofsky.

The talk is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Allen and Joan Bildner Center for the Study of Jewish Life at Rutgers University. Advance registration is required at BildnerCenter.Rutgers.edu

The 2022 Garden State Film Festival will take place in person from March 23-27 and in a virtual manner from March 28 through April 3.

According to a press release, among the selection of more than 200 feature length and short films, videos, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in New Jersey, the Garden State Film Festival announced that the following films will screen:

• “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not,” directed by Manalapan resident Amanda Katz. The film’s subject is recognizing a toxic relationship is hard. Getting out of the relationship is even harder. “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not” will screen on March 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 S. Main St., Ocean Grove.

• “Just Like You,” directed by Manalapan resident Annie Fleisch. In the film, April was inspired by her grandfather to join the Navy. However, April’s mother has plans for her to join the family business. April will have to choose between continuing her grandfather’s legacy or helping her family. “Just Like You” will screen on March 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Berkeley Hotel, Continental Room, Asbury Park.

“We are extremely proud to present these local films as a part of our 20th annual film festival and to share this work with our global audience,” Garden State Film Festival Executive Director Lauren Concar Sheehy said.

For more information, visit www.gsff.org

Manalapan residents Christine and Fausto Rotundo, CPA, will be honored by Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, on May 6. The couple will be presented with the Loyalty to Saint Peter’s Award, according to a press release.

Fausto Rotundo, CPA ’91 is a partner at Edgewood Management LLC, a registered investment adviser based in Greenwich, Conn. He has been the chief financial officer and chief operating officer since 1999.

Rotundo served on the Saint Peter’s University Board of Regents for three years, followed by nine years of service on the Saint Peter’s Board of Trustees. While on the Board of Trustees, he served as chairman of the Investment Subcommittee and as vice chairman of the Audit Committee.

Rotundo also served as a trustee of the Investment Advisory Association in Washington, D.C., for six years.

Christine Rotundo is a CPA and a graduate of St. John’s University. She worked as a senior tax manager at Deloitte and then at JPMorgan Chase & Co as a vice president of mutual fund taxation and development. She retired from JPMorgan Chase in 2001 and is self-employed as a personal money manager.

The couple’s son, Joseph, is currently a student at Stevens Institute of Technology.

The Manalapan Police Department is reporting the theft of a vehicle for the second time in as many weeks.

According to a press release, at 3:06 a.m. Feb. 20, a resident reported that an unknown individual stole a 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio from an Ivanhoe Drive residence. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob left inside the vehicle.

The Alfa Romeo is valued at approximately $51,000. Patrolman Aaron Abeles handled the initial report and the incident is pending further investigation.

Manalapan police are reminding residents to remove all valuables from unoccupied vehicles, to lock their vehicles and not to leave key fobs in vehicles.

The diverse rhythms of the Americas from Argentina to Canada will be featured when the award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus presents Las Americas: Music from the Americas on March 20 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough.

The program will feature Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez’s iconic “Misa Criolla,” which has been called “a stunning artistic achievement,” according to a press release.

“Misa Criolla” is sung in Spanish and draws on traditional folk genres to create an unforgettable musical experience.

The concert will also include a compelling variety of Shaker songs, spirituals, traditional hymns, bluegrass, American folk and roots music, and more. The choir of 60 voices will be accompanied by fiddle, guitar, piano and percussion, according to the press release.

“The great beauty of the Americas lies in the vast diversity of the stories we have to tell,” said Artistic Director Dr. Ryan Brandau. “Our program brings to life a handful of these stories of the American experience in the way that only music can; stories of people seeking home and sometimes even finding it.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $25 for groups and $10 for students. Tickets and information are available at www.monmouthcivicchorus.org or call 732-933-9333.

In an effort to make preventive healthcare more convenient for women, CentraState Healthcare System, Freehold Township, is now offering mammograms with no prescription.

Patients who are 40 or older with no symptoms and due for a routine mammography screening can simply make an appointment with the Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center, according to a press release.

If an abnormality is detected, the nurse navigator will contact the patient’s physician or help find one. Self-referred mammography is covered by most insurances, just as it would be with a physician prescription, according to the press release.

A mammogram is the best tool available to detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages, according to the press release.

This program is not available to women who need diagnostic mammograms, and those who use Medicaid will need a prescription for all imaging studies.