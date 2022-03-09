Officials: Franklin Township warehouse project will negatively impact North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Officials in North Brunswick are concerned about a warehouse complex being considered in neighboring Franklin Township.

Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack said a location on Route 27 across from John Adams Elementary School and Seneca Road is an open property slated for review by the Franklin Township Zoning Board.

Ciras Realty LLC of Englewood, on behalf of the estate of Sally Chase of Englewood, is applying to the Franklin Township Zoning Board of Adjustment for a D-1 variance, a D-6 variance, preliminary and final major site plan approval, and a C-2 variance approval to construct a 117,119-square-foot warehouse, associated asphalt/concrete parking/circulation areas, sidewalks, landscaping, utilities, and stormwater management facilities at 1423 Route 27, Block 85, Lot 38 in the G-B and R-40 zones.

The approximate lot size is 9.02 acres totaling 392,916 square feet.

“I think we can all envision if this is going to be a lot of big trucks going into a big warehouse the impact that that can have on North Brunswick,” Womack said during the Feb. 28 North Brunswick Township Council meeting. “I don’t know how this is going to be good for us.”

Michael Hritz, the director of the Department of Community Development, said the large undeveloped wooded lot is near the convenience store. He clarified that the area on the corner of Sinclair Boulevard is under construction for residential homes.

He said the warehouse property is opposite North Brunswick’s Huron and Osage roads.

Hritz said he is not sure how much objection will come from Franklin residents, since no one lives within the 200-foot zone who would have to be properly noticed about the application. However, he said Brunswick Knolls and John Adams school on the North Brunswick side are directly opposite the property.

He said the proposed site plan includes about three dozen truck bays and two driveways onto Route 27.

“We need to mobilize,” Womack said, since most trucks on Route 27 come through North Brunswick.

The Franklin Township Zoning Board is set to review the application at 7:30 p.m. March 17. For instructions on how to access the meeting, and for associated plan documents, visit www.franklintwpnj.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19234/2193