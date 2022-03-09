Sayreville police part of top fundraising PBA for Special Olympics’ Polar Bear Plunge

Members of Sayreville PBA Local 98 participated in the Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 26 in Seaside Heights. Thousands of residents from across the state jumped in the 41-degree ocean to raise money for Special Olympics New Jersey. The Sayreville PBA raised $15,219, the top-raising PBA to participate.PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVEN MASLOWSKI

SAYREVILLE – The officers of the Sayreville Police Department have raised over $15,000 to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics by diving into ocean waters during the winter.

On Feb. 26, the Sayreville Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 98 took part in the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights to raise money for the New Jersey Special Olympics. According to the Sayreville PBA, $15,219 was raised, exceeding the $15,000 goal.

For the event, 19 of Sayreville’s officers joined thousands of others by jumping into the water, which was 41 degrees.

According to the Sayreville PBA, the funds raised will go towards programming and events for thousands of Special Olympics athletes in the state.

The $15,219 raised was the highest among the PBAs that participated in the event, according to the Sayreville PBA. Overall, the Sayreville PBA raised the 11th most amount of funds among the teams that participated.

“Earlier today, members of the Sayreville PBA got freezing for a reason,” representatives of the PBA wrote on social media. “We joined thousands of others jumping in the 41-degree ocean to raise money for Special Olympics New Jersey. We were able to raise $15,219, which was more than our goal. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped us with this great event.”

The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual event held at Seaside Heights to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics.

According to the Polar Bear Plunge’s official website, the 2022 event raised $2 million, exceeding the $1.8 million goal.