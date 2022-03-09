South River will test fire hydrant flows tonight, make repairs tomorrow

SOUTH RIVER – Due to fire hydrant flow testing taking place overnight tonight, Wednesday, March 9, in the Whitehead Avenue area of South River, residents may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water.

Testing will be begin at approximately 10 p.m. and is expected to last through the overnight hours, according to information provided by the South River Department of Public Works.

Due to fire hydrant repairs taking place in the area of Old Bridge Turnpike and Kamm Avenue, residents may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water, according to the statement.

Repairs will be taking place tomorrow, Thursday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While repairs are being made, the area of Old Bridge Turnpike and Kamm Avenue will be subject to closure or traffic pattern changes, according to the statement. Motorists should expect delays in the area and plan another route, if possible.

Running the cold water for several minutes as well as flushing toilets once or twice may clear up any discoloration in some cases, according to the statement.

If experiencing discolored water, avoid doing laundry until the color returns to normal.