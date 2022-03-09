Township officials continue to oppose Adams Lane bridge replacement project

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Council President Bob Davis assured residents that township officials are continuing to fight the plans for the Adams Lane bridge replacement project.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct a full reconstruction and “superstructure” replacement of the Adams Lane bridge over Amtrak, with construction to begin no earlier than June 25.

However, North Brunswick municipal officials are not satisfied with the details of the project. This major transportation infrastructure project is projected to require the closure of all eastbound traffic between Route 1 and Route 130 for an estimated period of 19 months and only allow for one lane of traffic.

The official DOT detour is to use the Route 1/130 overpass. Westbound traffic between Route 130 and Route 1 will remain open.

DOT plans to host a Public Information Center regarding the project in May and regular updates will be provided on the township website at http://northbrunswicknj.gov

During the Feb. 22 Township Council meeting, members of the council expressed their displeasure with the project plans.

During the March 7 meeting, Davis continued the discussion, saying that he, Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack and Councilman Ralph Andrews have met with representatives from CME to discuss alternatives.

“We will continue to pretty much fight this because I don’t think there’s anybody in our town or the surrounding towns who want this to go through,” Davis said.

Womack clarified that officials are not debating the necessity of the project, but the way it is planned to be done.

“Yes, the bridge definitely needs to be done, but 19 months to not have access there between ourselves, East Brunswick, Franklin and South Brunswick just doesn’t make sense,” Davis said.

For updates, visit northbrunswicknj.gov

