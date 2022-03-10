March 10 marks 250th anniversary of Hillsborough’s first recorded Township Committee meeting

“Hillsborough Township’s 250th anniversary year may be over, but there is still another milestone worth noting. March 10, 2022, marks the 250th anniversary of Hillsborough’s first recorded Township Committee meeting. I would guess things back then were done a little differently than they are now,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said during the Township Committee meeting on March 8.

Held on March 10, 1772, the opening Minutes of the meeting read as follows: “Tuseday [sic}, March 10th, 1772. Then by Mariarity [sic] of Votes according to an act of assembly chosen for the Township of Hillsbury in the County of Somerset and Province of New Jersey.”

That opening statement was followed by a designation of township officers, including “Town Clark [sic], Freholders, Essessor [sic], Colector [sic], Oversears [sic] of the Poor, Comisioners [sic], Constable, Oversears [sic] of the Highways.”

The original meeting minutes are still intact and stored in the Special Collections Department at Rutgers University.

For more information, visit https://archives.libraries.rutgers.edu.