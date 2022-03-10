MARILYN KIRSCHNER, (1927-2022)

A pioneer for women before her time.

When women were limited in pursuing careers and independence, Marilyn more that succeeded in that era.

She was a motivator for women to reach their dreams and the seemingly unattainable.

She worked beside her late husband, Dr. William C. Kirschner, at his Optometry practice as an Optician in Asbury Park. Marilyn then went on to work for many years as a highly regarded debt collector for a large banking company.

What was most important to her was the raising of her three children and how they believed in themselves.

Marilyn was the epitome of strength, guidance, compassion, and love. “I believe love can change the world, Marilyn did just that.”

She instilled in her children the belief that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. And achieve we did!

Dear Mom,

You have walked down many paths in your life. Wherever this journey takes you, know that you will always be loved. Your spirit is within us and our spirit will always be part of you.

Marilyn Kirschner passed away on February 26, 2022 at the age 94, at home in Jackson Twp., NJ. Marilyn was born in Neptune, NJ on August 3, 1927. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. William C. Kirschner. She is survived by her children, Vicki Rickabaugh and her husband, Charles of Jackson Twp., Stanley Pure and his wife, Stephanie of GA, and Ronnie Grajcar and her husband, Michael of SC. She was known lovingly as Nanny to her 11 grandchildren and Great Nanny to her 23 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 11 AM- 12PM followed by her funeral service at 12 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment followed in Temple Beth El Cemetery, 3351 Rt. 33, Neptune City, NJ 07753. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.