Tennis tournament supports Montgomery first responders

Pictured from left: Seth Miller, Nassau Tennis Club; Dan Khoo, Montgomery Tennis Patrons Association; Matthew Fedun, Fire Co. No. 1; Benton Camper, owner, Nassau Tennis Club; Jesse Petersen, PBA Local 355; John Kessler, Fire Co. No. 1; Ron Gerschel, EMS 47; Carol Raymond, EMS 47; Dewitt Giles, PBA Local 355; and Adam Verducci, Fire Co. No. 2.PHOTO COURTESY OF BENTON CAMPER

Nassau Tennis Club and Montgomery Tennis Patrons Association co-hosted the 10th Annual Presidents Day Weekend Community Tennis Tournament at Nassau Tennis Club’s indoor tennis facility in Skillman on Feb. 21.

The event included Doubles and Mixed Doubles events for men and women at USTA levels ranging from 3.0 to 4.5.

The fundraiser was established in 2012 to support Montgomery first responders, including Montgomery EMS, police, and members of fire companies No. 1 and 2.

For every dollar donated by tournament participants, the Nassau Tennis Club matches three times the total.

“Nassau Tennis Club is proud to be part of the Montgomery community and appreciates the hard work and dedication of our first responders. This tournament is a great way to compete, have fun and give back to the community,” Benton Camper, owner and manager of the Nassau Tennis Club, said in a prepared statement.

Nassau Tennis Club has donated more than $18,000 to local heroes over the last 10 years, according to the statement.

More information is available online at NassauTennis.net and Mongtomery-Tennis.org