Applicant seeks OK to open retail cannabis dispensary in Eatontown

EATONTOWN – Members of the Eatontown Borough Council have passed a resolution which supports the proposed location and operation of a retail cannabis dispensary to be operated by CSDE Manufacturing, LLC, doing business as Common Violet.

CSDE Manufacturing is seeking approval to establish the business at 49 Route 36, Eatontown, according to the council’s resolution.

As noted in the resolution, council members approved a new marijuana business license application requirement for all potential cannabis businesses seeking to operate in Eatontown. A new marijuana business license application for a retail cannabis dispensary was filed by CSDE Manufacturing.

According to the resolution, officials reviewed the application and found it meets the criteria to obtain a retail cannabis dispensary license from the borough.

“It is in the best interest of the borough to provide a resolution of support to CSDE Manufacturing,” the resolution states.

Potential cannabis business operators are required by the state to submit a resolution of support from the governing body of the municipality in which they intend to do business to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The commission will subsequently review the applicant’s documentation.

In 2021, state legislators approved the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act after New Jersey voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana.

The state legislation legalized the recreational use (also known as adult use) of marijuana for certain adults; it decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana and hashish (a marijuana concentrate); and it removed marijuana as a Schedule I (high potential for abuse) drug.

The law established six marketplace classes of licensed marijuana businesses in New Jersey: cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, retailer and delivery.

Eatontown officials subsequently adopted an ordinance which established the locations where cannabis businesses will be permitted to operate and the standards by which a business operator may receive a license.

Under these regulations, up to three cannabis retail licenses may be issued in Eatontown. Cannabis retail businesses will be permitted to operate on Route 36; and on Route 35, south of the intersection with Route 36.

The application fee will be $10,000 and each cannabis retail business that is approved to operate in the borough will be required to pay $2,500 annually to maintain the license, under the ordinance, which will also subject a cannabis retail business to a 2% local cannabis tax.