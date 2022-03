South Brunswick High School has been evacuated due to a chemical odor in the building.

Police, fire and EMS are on scene, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 11.

There are no reported injuries at this time, according to police.

Avoid the area near the high school at 750 Ridge Road, as well as Stouts Lane.

Additional information will be released as it is available.