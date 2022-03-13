Independent Datebook, March 16

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: April 2, St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, 54 Route 35 North, Keyport, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; April 3, St. Benedict School, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; April 6, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; April 25, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; April 26, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Citizens for Informed Land Use (CILU) and the Holmdel Green Team will co-host a Zoom presentation by Master Gardener/Master Composter and rain garden specialist Tom Matulewicz, “Have a Healthier Garden through Composting.” Matulewicz will explain the ins and outs of composting. The Zoom presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 21 and is free and open to the public. To register, contact Karen at karsyv356@gmail.com. The presentation will be livestreamed and recorded on CILU’s YouTube channel (search CILU Holmdel). Details: Email Jenni at jenni@blumenthal.com or call 732-264-8482.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; March 24, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1-7 p.m.; March 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; and March 31, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit

www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what is cooking on the wood stove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on March 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Starting Your Spring Garden on March 20 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Learn what vegetables to start now that will flourish in spring’s cool weather. With the help of gardeners, guests will make a newspaper pot and start a collection of seeds that they will be able to transplant into their garden at home. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Splendid Spring Stroll on March 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, Middletown, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the park. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: March 26, Hazlet Department of Public Works, 39 Leocadia Ct.; May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.