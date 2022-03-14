Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival 2022

1 / 2 The Chef 2 / 2 Let It Be Morning ❮ ❯

× 1 / 2 The Chef 2 / 2 Let It Be Morning ❮ ❯

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents the 2022 Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival (AJIFF) featuring seven award-winning, critically-acclaimed, regional premiere films, plus the smash Israeli award-winning television drama, “The Chef.”

The festival runs March 20 to April 10.

All films for this year’s festival will be screened virtually.

“Let It Be Morning,” Israel’s official entry into the Academy Awards as Best International Feature Film and winner of seven Israeli Academy Awards (Ophirs), will be featured as part of the festival.

The nine-part TV series “The Chef” is produced by the award-winning producers of “Fauda”and “Shtisel” and the original “Your Honor.”

The focus of AJIFF is to highlight international films that appeal to a diverse audience with eclectic content for all to enjoy.

The festival’s major sponsor is the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

A Series Ticket Pass is $72 per household, which includes all seven films plus “The Chef.”

A pass for “The Chef” alone is available for $36 per household.

For more detailed information or to register for the film festival, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com/film or call the Box Office at 732-531-9106, ext. 14.