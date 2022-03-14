East Windsor police blotter

A 46-year-old East Windsor woman was charged with simple assault and unlawful possession of a weapon for spraying a patron in the face with pepper spray during a dispute at the 7-Eleven convenience store Feb. 27. She was arrested and released, pending court action.

A 43-year-old Irvington man who was observed driving the wrong way on Route 130 was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and driving the wrong way on a highway Feb. 27. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 25-year-old East Windsor man who reportedly fell asleep in his car with his foot on the accelerator while it was parked on Bennington Drive was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, careless driving and driving while his license was suspended Feb. 27. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. As the police officer attempted to put handcuffs on him, he allegedly resisted arrest by trying to run away and physically tensing his arms, according to reports. He was released, pending court action.

A 51-year-old Virginia man was charged with receiving stolen property after police responded to Walgreens to investigate a vehicle that had been reported stolen from New York and that had been tracked to the parking lot by GPS Feb. 28. The investigation revealed that he had stolen the car and drove to East Windsor. He was arrested and released, pending court action.

A 57-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving in response to a call about a man who was attempting to leave the DHL offices on Milford Road in his car March 2. The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 64-year-old Cranbury man who was reportedly stopped by police on Route 130 North because a headlight on his car was not working was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to breath tests, reckless driving, careless driving, having an unregistered vehicle, having unclear license plates and maintenance of lamps March 3. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 33-year-old Highland Park woman whose car was reportedly observed weaving on Route 33 was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to exhibit an insurance card and failure to maintain lane March 4. She showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to police allegations. She was released, pending court action.