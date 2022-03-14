Examiner News Briefs, March 16

The Township Committee in Millstone Township has appointed a special environmental counsel to serve the municipality.

Committee members have appointed Joanne Vos, of the firm Maraziti Falcon, LLP, Cedar Knolls. Vos will provide legal services in connection with environmental services, according to a resolution. The initial contract runs through Dec. 31, after which it may be renewed by the governing body.

The contract is in an amount not to exceed $15,000. Licensed attorneys will receive an hourly rate of $235 and law clerks will receive an hourly rate of $90.

In other business, committee members authorized the execution of a $50,000 grant agreement with the state regarding the Clarksburg Cultural Center (formerly the Clarksburg Methodist Episcopal Church).

According to a resolution, the grant agreement is with the New Jersey Preservation Fund, which is administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust. The resolution authorizes the municipal administrator to execute the grant agreement.

The resolution states that the Township Committee desires further historic preservation of the Clarksburg Cultural Center on Stagecoach Road. The historic building is owned by the township and no longer functions as a house of worship.

The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been used as a location for municipal events and programs.

And, committee members awarded a contract to Central Jersey Waste & Recycling for the 2022 curbside spring cleanup. The contract reserves a second-year option.

This year, Central Jersey Waste & Recycling will receive $44,795 for the curbside service and a $95 per ton disposal fee. If the contract is renewed for a second year, the company will receive $46,795 and a $98 per ton disposal fee.

Officials said the awarding of the contract is contingent upon the adoption of the 2022 municipal budget.