Car catches fire after striking tree in Montgomery; driver suffers fatal injuries

The driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla was killed when the car ran off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames on River Road near Blue Spring Road shortly before 8 a.m. March 13, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Police, who responded to a call for a car fire, discovered the driver was trapped in the burning car because of heavy damage to the vehicle. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota was traveling north on River Road toward Rocky Hill when it crossed over the double center lines into the southbound lane, left the road and struck a tree head-on, police said.

River Road was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2, the Rocky Hill Fire Department, Montgomery Township EMS, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and the Princeton Police Department also responded.

The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office’s Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222 or Montgomery Township police Sgt. Andrew Perry at 908-281-5869.