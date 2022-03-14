Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries during crash on Fresh Ponds Road

EAST BRUNSWICK – East Brunswick police officers responded to the area of 173 Fresh Ponds Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 4:24 p.m. March 10.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old male from Milltown, was critically injured and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to information provided by the police department.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section under the direction of Chief Frank LoSacco.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.