Pedestrian crossing lights to be installed on Main Street in Lawrenceville

A rectangular rapid flashing beacon system, which alerts drivers to the presence of pedestrians at a crosswalk, will be installed on Main Street at Titus Avenue and Main Street at Phillips Avenue in the village of Lawrenceville.

The Lawrence Township Council approved a pair of resolutions authorizing an agreement between the township and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) to install the yellow flashing lights.

Lawrence Township will pay 25% of the costs of installation and DOT will pay for 75% of the costs.

Lawrence Township will pay for the electricity to operate them.

The Lawrenceville School, which requested the rectangular rapid flashing beacon system, has agreed to cover the installation costs incurred by Lawrence Township, including construction and maintenance of the system, and electricity.

Representatives from The Lawrenceville School met with representatives from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to request the system in 2020. The state agency conducted a study and approved the request.

The Lawrenceville School had written to Lawrence Township officials in 2020 to seek the township’s support for the rectangular rapid flashing beacon system at Main Street’s intersections at Titus Avenue and Phillips Avenue.

“These intersections are the points of crossing Main Street for the Lawrence-Hopewell Trail and for students and the greater Lawrenceville School community in accessing Main Street’s restaurants,” school officials wrote to Lawrence Township officials.

“A pedestrian beacon will address the serious safety issues in this high volume of traffic areas, and work to prevent many hazardous situations,” school officials wrote.

The rectangular rapid flashing beacon systems will supplement the traffic signals at Main Street and Gordon Avenue, and Main Street and Craven Lane. The Lawrenceville School campus is across Main Street from the village of Lawrenceville.