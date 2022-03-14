Robert Wood University Hospital Somerset opens new multipurpose location at Iron Peak Sports & Events

As part of their multi-year partnership, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset, an RWJBarnbas Health facility, has officially opened a new space within Iron Peak Sports & Events, a venue for sports, events and family entertainment. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held March 11.PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED EWIG

As part of their multi-year partnership, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset, an RWJBarnbas Health facility, has officially opened a new space within Iron Peak Sports & Events, a venue for sports, events and family entertainment.

The new facility will be used for a variety of purposes, including athletic training and community health initiatives.

“We’re truly excited about what this partnership has meant to Iron Peak,” Gregg Wilke, Iron Peak Sports & Events’ managing partner, said in a statement prepared by Iron Peak Sports. “This new chapter will serve to strengthen the partnership, and integrate RWJBarnabas Health into even more of our programs, including our Yeti basketball and volleyball clubs.”

The 1,200-square-foot space, located just inside the front entrance to Iron Peak Sports & Events, will serve as a location for athletic training services for Iron Peak’s athletes and partners.

It will also be used by the RWJUH Somerset Community Health Department for community outreach initiatives including education programs and health screenings.

“RWJUH is committed to promoting the health and wellness of our communities,” Tony Cava, president and CEO of the hospital, said in the statement. “Partnering with Iron Peak will help us enhance the safety of young athletes and also give Hillsborough-area residents greater access to our education programs and screenings so they can take steps toward healthier lifestyles.”

To date, the partnership between the two organizations has included athletic training services for both external sporting events, as well as those run by Iron Peak. In addition, RWJBarnabas Health was a consultant as Iron Peak established health and safety policies and procedures, according to the statement. As the partnership grows, Iron Peak will integrate RWJBarnabas Health into more of its programming, providing a premier level of service for the athletes that train at the facility.