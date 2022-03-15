Cranbury named one ‘Healthy Town Up and Coming’ award winner

The Mayors Wellness Campaign has announced the “Healthy Town” winners that are addressing food insecurity, supporting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and organizing programs to promote physical and mental health throughout their communities.

The Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, according to a release.

In addition to the eight Healthy Town Winners, another seven towns were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns to Watch, and 17 were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns Up-and-Coming.

Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy

Town Application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee.

The application also highlights the actions the towns have taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work, and play.

Cranbury has been named one of the Healthy Town Up and Coming designee by the Mayors Wellness Campaign. Cranbury began its MWC program during the pandemic and was able to create virtual and outdoor programming to address the emerging health needs of the community, according to the statement.

“I would like to thank the Quality Institute for recognizing Cranbury as a Mayors Wellness Campaign Healthy Town Up-and-Coming awardee. Our Mayors Wellness Team strives to provide a variety of programs and events for our residents to help them achieve healthier lifestyles and improve overall health and wellness in our community,” Mayor Barbara Rogers said in the statement.

She added that the Mayors Wellness Team has reached out to experts in nutrition, yoga, nature, and exercise to create a program for all ages that encourages healthier behavior through diet, fitness and access to our parks and open space.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of such a great team of energetic and passionate people that promote community participation and improve the well-being of our residents. I look forward to expanding our mission to include mental health in the coming year,” Rogers said in the statement.

Being awarded the Healthy Town Up and Coming designation will help Cranbury reach

Sustainable Jersey goals and help prioritize the town for future grants and funding, according to the statement.

The MWC has operated until now by the efforts of a team of volunteers including Laura Zurfluh, Robyn Skeete, Joann Charwin, Township Committee member Eman El-Badawi and Mayor Barbara Rogers, according to the release.

If interested in joining the team, or to share proposals for future programming, contact Laura Zurfluh at LZurfluh@cranbury-nj.com.