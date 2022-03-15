Hackensack Meridian Outpatient Rehabilitation opens in East Brunswick

From left: Maria Paderon, director, Rehabilitation Services, Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center; Robert Zuckerman, East Brunswick Economic Development Officer; William DiStanisalo, interim president, chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center; Todd Way, president, Central Market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Anthony Cuzzola, vice president, Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health; Dana Zimbicki, East Brunswick Councilwoman; Jay Grosholz, East Brunswick Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center opened a satellite location, Hackensack Meridian Outpatient Rehabilitation, in East Brunswick, relocated from Matawan.

“We are excited to bring our outpatient satellite location to the East Brunswick community,” William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center, said in a prepared statement. “This will offer the community easy access to our services by having a convenient location close to home.”

The East Brunswick outpatient rehabilitation facility will help patients return to the highest level of function and reduce or eliminate pain after injury, illness or surgery.

“Our goal is to help both adults and children improve their quality of life after injury, illness or surgery,” Anthony Cuzzola, vice president, Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health, said in the statement. “Our dedicated medical professionals will assess your condition and develop a personalized treatment program.”

The team provides a wide range of therapies and technologies, including, but not limited to, agility training, endurance exercise, facilitation of gross motor skills, gait training, manual therapy, sports-specific therapy, posture exercises, muscle strengthening, stability, balance and coordination.

Hackensack Meridian Health has over two dozen outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy facilities across its network.

Hackensack Meridian Outpatient Rehabilitation is located at 620 Cranbury Road, Suite 211, East Brunswick.

For more information, call 732-360-4013.