Hopewell Township police blotter

A 23-year-old former employee of the Dunkin Donuts store on Tree Farm Road was charged with theft on Feb. 22 for allegedly taking more than $1,000 from the store over several months. The man, who lives in Ewing Township, was charged and released on his own recognizance. The case will be heard in Mercer County Superior Court.

A Denow Road resident reported that the front license plate from his car was removed during February. The theft was reported Feb. 23.

A 51-year-old Trenton woman was charged with aggravated assault for striking a Capital Health Hopewell Medical Center employee two times while the employee was attempting to perform duties and tending to her Feb. 23, according to police reports. The case will be heard in Mercer County Superior Court.

A woman entered the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road, selected an assortment of items and left the store without paying for them Feb. 24, according to allegations. The groceries were valued at less than $500.

Someone used a fake $100 bill to purchase groceries at the Pennington Quality Market on Route 31 South on Feb. 25.

Several items were taken from a car parked at the Hopewell Valley Tennis Center on Titus Mill Road Feb. 28. The thief forced entry into the car and stole items that were valued at more than $500, according to reports.

A thief broke into a car parked at Rosedale Park near the dog park and stole several items March 1. The value of the items was less than $500.

A 69-year-old Lawrence Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police responded to a call for a motor vehicle complaint at the Hopewell Super Buy-Rite store on the Pennington Circle March 3. She was arrested and taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters and released, pending a hearing in Hopewell Township Municipal Court.