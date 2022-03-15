Your Turn: America will not know what to do with Asian Americans if their history is not taught in schools

By Kyler Zhou

According to the FBI’s hate crime statistics updated in late October, anti-Asian hate crimes have risen an alarming 73%, with more than 9,000 incidents reported in the past year.

Social media movements and hashtags like #StopAsianHate have brought attention to several gruesome hate crimes, among them the Atlanta spa shooting and the murder of 84-year old Vicha Ratanapakdee in his own driveway.

Such attacks have caused 1 in 3 Asian Americans to fear physical assault and a mental health disaster among the Asian American community.

But anti-Asian racism is nothing new: in fact, attacks like these have been happening since Chinese immigrants first landed in America more than 170 years ago.

But we will never be able to understand this rise in anti-Asian hate if school curricula do not include Asian American history.

American history curricula tend to cover two milestones involving Asian Americans: the influx of Chinese immigrant laborers who helped construct the Transcontinental Railroad and the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. While these two events are critical to the development of our nation, they fail to accurately represent what Asian American life was like, and do not account for the historical marginalization that the community has faced. It does not include the famous picture of the Golden Spike that marks the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, and how Chinese American laborers were forced out of the frame. Nor does it include the stories of Asian American struggles during the wave of anti-Asian laws passed in the late 19th century, the riots and destruction of Chinatowns and the largest lynching in the history of the U.S. when 16 Chinese men were killed in 1871.

Racist laws and events cannot be taught without explaining the devastating consequences they have had on communities. Without the narratives of those who have been impacted by oppressive laws like Executive Order 9066, like Fred Korematsu, history courses will miss a critical part of the Asian American story and remain inaccurate and incomprehensive.

The reason why Asian American history is largely excluded from history curricula is that school systems do not want to reflect America in a negative light. In Nebraska, Georgia, Colorado, and a handful of other states, Japanese American internment is not mentioned at all, yet the attacks on Pearl Harbor were required to be taught by fifth grade. In other states like Michigan, not even the Chinese Exclusion Act is mentioned in social studies classes.