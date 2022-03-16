Monmouth County News Briefs, March 16

A Howell resident who ran an illegal gambling business has admitted filing a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on March 9.

Steven Bryce, 52, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson in Trenton federal court to Count Five of an indictment charging him with subscribing to a false tax return, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, in 2013, Bryce operated an illegal gambling business. On July 14, 2014, Bryce filed with the IRS U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, for the calendar year 2013 on behalf of himself and his spouse, which falsely stated they had total income of $112,899.

The 2013 tax return was not true and correct; Bryce received significant income from his gambling business and, as a result, had income substantially in excess of the amount he reported.

As part of his plea agreement, Bryce agreed to pay full restitution of $338,885 to the IRS for tax losses resulting from false tax returns filed by Bryce for calendar years 2011 to 2016.

According to the press release, the charge of subscribing to a false tax return carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

The Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Preservation Awards program which acknowledges individuals or groups that have preserved historical structures in Monmouth County.

Eligible applicants include private citizens, organizations, businesses, municipalities, or any group who recently preserved a historic structure. The nominated property should be a building or structure historically noteworthy in some way and at least 50 years old. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 22, according to a press release.

Last year, a Historic Preservation Award was presented to Philip Petracca for his restoration of the former Schanck barn for the adaptive reuse of Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck. The Church of the Holy Trinity in Spring Lake was also recognized for authentically restoring its 100-year-old copper steeple.

Other acknowledgments went to David and Maggie Tripold of Tinton Falls for restoring the Arthur Wilson House, and Stephen and Patricia Papovitch of Spring Lake for the renovation of their turn-of-the-century American Foursquare house and the historic carriage house.

The application process requires the completion of a nominating form that can be downloaded from the Monmouth County website at www.visitmonmouth.com or by contacting Executive Director John Fabiano at John.Fabiano@co.monmouth.nj.us

Completed applications should be mailed to Monmouth County Historical Commission, Hall of Records Annex, 2nd Floor, Freehold, NJ 07728 by April 22.

Students from around the world are invited to share their innovative solutions as part of the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. This competition engages students in identifying and solving real-world environmental challenges by creating innovative solutions.

The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money; $5,000 for second place, and $3,500 for third place, while fourth through 10th places will each be given $1,000.

More than $22,000 in prize money will be awarded to the top student teams at the competition finals to be held on Aug. 11, according to a press release.

Each year more than 40 countries participate, allowing entrants to compete against student ideas from around the world. Registration for the competition is open through April 22; students must submit their papers by April 29. Ten finalist teams will be announced online on June 9.

Innovative ideas and solutions are necessary to promote sustainable energy use, preserve the planet, help resolve climate change and create healthier environments, according to the press release.

The program is hosted and managed by Rockville Centre, New York-based not-for-profit Center for Science, Teaching and Learning (CSTL), and sponsored by Hauppauge, New York-based Spellman HV Electronics.

For more information about CSTL or the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition, visit www.cstl.org/cleantech or contact the administrator at 516-764-0045 or by email at cleantech@cstl.org

The New Jersey State Museum, Trenton, is welcoming submissions to the 2022 New Jersey Arts Annual: Re-emergence. The exhibition will be on view in the museum from June 18, 2022 through April 30, 2023. This open call invites a range of artistic practices and media that explore the “Re-emergence” theme.

According to a press release from the museum, at the start of 2022, the world remains devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, political and ideological polarization continues to divide Americans, and the nation’s collective reckoning with systemic racism remains critical to achieving the country’s promise.

Artists, like most New Jerseyans, are taking steps to re-emerge into an altered landscape. How has this changed landscape manifested itself in artists’ practice? Do the works reflect hope, despair, resignation or something else? Have artists altered their style, worked with new materials, embraced technology? How has isolation and tentative re-emergence been reflected in the works created during this period?

The deadline for applications is March 18. Use this link to apply – https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10106

The Strand Theater, Lakewood, will host a fundraiser, “Voices for Ukraine,” from noon to 6 p.m. March 27 to help raise money and goods for the people of Ukraine, according to a press release.

All money and goods raised will be donated to reputable charities, providing relief to the people of Ukraine, according to the press release.

To date, Father Waldermar Latkowski will conduct the opening prayer and the Ukrainian Church Choir will sing the Ukrainian national anthem. Performances have been scheduled for the Wags; Killer Joe Band; Artist Collective Troupe; the Ball Haunis Irish Band; Irish dancers from the Daly Irish Dance; the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Pipe Band; Godspell by the Howell PAL organization; Kasia Pawka and the Polish School; the Portuguese Dance Group; and two bands from the Red House Studio N.J.

Concessions, the Strand bar and food trucks will be available throughout the day. All money collected will be donated to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, Province of Lviv, Ukraine; the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund; and Agudath Israel of America, according to the press release.

Tickets are $20 online; at The Strand Box office with $2 service fee; and $20 cash at the door on the day of the show. Donations, designated specifically for “Voices for Ukraine,” will also be accepted via the Strand website.