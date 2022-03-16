News Transcript News Briefs, March 16

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Marboro, has announced the hiring of Felicia Malkin as the director of agent services. Malkin will lead all agent service activities alongside Chief Operating Officer Julie Lurie Warren and Director of Growth Patty Zito.

“I am beyond excited and honored to support the long-term growth goals of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie. Our mission is to Defy Mediocrity and Deliver the Extraordinary Experience to our agents, their clients and the community. I am thrilled to be working alongside Julie Lurie Warren in developing, leading and pushing beyond what is possible to new levels of achievement in global growth,” Malkin said.

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie has served the community since 1987. To learn more about opportunities to join the team, call 732-536-2228.

The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, has announced that the inaugural Jason “Jake” S. Moletzsky Spirit of the Coast Guard Award was

presented to Century 21 Action Plus Realty, a Freehold real estate firm and its

employees, at a company-wide meeting on Feb. 15.

The Coast Guard Foundation Run to Remember is a fundraising and awareness program that hosts road races, memorial walks and other types of fitness activities. Throughout the year, individual Run to Remember events are held across the country to honor and remember the service’s fallen heroes and to raise support for tragedy assistance programs, according to a press release.

Century 21 Action Plus Realty signed up to participate in the spring of 2021 and throughout

the month of May its employees logged 2,438 miles of running, walking and biking, among

other activities. Lead broker Tom Hogan matched employee donations and contributed $1 for every mile, bringing the company and employee contributions to more than $5,600. according to the press release.

The inaugural award, which will be presented annually to the group that raises the most

support from a Run to Remember event, is named for Jason “Jake: S. Moletzsky, who was

one of seven Coast Guard members and two U.S. Marines killed in October 2009 when a

Coast Guard C-130 airplane and Marine Corps helicopter collided off the coast of California, according to the press release.

Joe’s Bagel & Grill has opened in a former Dunkin’ Donuts space at 450 Union Hill Road, Marlboro. The location was secured by Katz & Associates’ Amy Staats.

Joe’s Bagel & Grill began in 2016 when founder Russell Grabow, who always worked in contracting and construction, opened the first location in West Long Branch, according to a press release.

Joe’s Bagel & Grill provides hand rolled and boiled bagels, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, lunch items, coffee, catering and more. Additional information is available at https://joesbagelandgrill.com

The Jewish Home for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Freehold Township, has earned two national recognitions.

On the heels of receiving accreditation from The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, the Freehold Township skilled nursing facility earned the American Heart Association’s (AHA) new Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Center Certification, according to a press release.

The 150-bed skilled nursing facility provides post-hospital care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term residential care.

The Jewish Home received the Nursing Care Center Accreditation after a rigorous, unannounced on-site review by The Joint Commission, an independent, nonprofit organization.

The AHA’s new Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Center Certification – earned by less than 1% of skilled nursing facilities nationwide, to date – focuses on program management, personnel education, clinical management, care coordination and performance improvement, as well as patient and caregiver education and support, according to the press release.