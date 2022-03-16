Read to a Therapy Dog at The North Brunswick Public Library

Children of all ages are invited to the North Brunswick Public Library to read out loud to a therapy dog at 11 a.m. April 2.

Reading aloud is a great way for children to build skills and confidence with dogs who will never judge or interrupt.

Creature Comfort Pet Therapy will provide a fun, calming, loving experience for everyone.

First come, first served, as spaces are limited.

Masks will be required.

Email Miss Val at vwerner@northbrunswicklibrary.org for more information.

For a complete listing of virtual and in-person events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/