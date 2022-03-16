United for Impact Food Truck Festival coming to Freehold Borough

×

FREEHOLD — In partnership with DowntownFreehold.com, United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties will host the United for Impact Food Truck Festival on April 24 from noon to 6 p.m. on West Main Street in Freehold Borough.

The event will be held rain or shine, according to a press release.

Guests will enjoy food, beer, vendors and live music while supporting United Way’s work in the community. Music entertainment includes the Joe Baracata Band, the Eddie Testa Band and Step Aside.

A suggested donation of $5 per person will help advance United Way’s mission to bridge the gaps to education, financial stability and health for every person in the community, according to the press release.

“DowntownFreehold.com is excited to be working with United Way to host a great day for the community, which will also raise awareness and support,” said Jeff Friedman, executive director of DowntownFreehold.com.

“United Way has wonderful programs and supply drives that help those in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties, including many residents of Freehold Borough,” he said.

United Way thanked event sponsors New Jersey Natural Gas, NJM Insurance Group, LoPresti State Farm Agency and OceanFirst Bank.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and volunteers are also needed for the event. For more information, contact Patti Harvey at 848-206-2035 or pharvey@uwmoc.org

For a full list of food trucks and vendors, visit uwmoc.org/food-truck-festival