IAFL’s ‘Love Is in the Air’ event supports education for children in Haiti

Andee Coombs of Robbinsville, left, won the gift basket, and Maggy Jean-Charles of Hamilton won the beauty products gift box.PHOTO COURTESY OF IAFL

ITIAH Angels For Learning (IAFL) hosted a fundraiser at Café Du Pain Bakery in Lawrenceville to foster IAFL’s mission of delivering education to children in Haiti.

Volunteers Magnolia Brown-McGlothen, Sherly Porsana, Giorgio Dell’Acqua, Alinah Thadal, Ava Daniels and Marie Thadal assisted in the “Love Is in the Air” event March 4 and 5.

IAFL received a donation from the bakery, which is enough to sponsor an additional student at Ecole Mere Louise for a whole year.

As part of the event, raffle winners were awarded the prize of a gift basket and beauty products provided by Gourmet Body Pastries Skin Care. Andee Coombs of Robbinsville won the gift basket, and Maggy Jean-Charles of Hamilton won the beauty products gift box. A consolation prize was given to Val Mathews, a small business mentor.