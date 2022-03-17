Learn about taxpayer rights during workshop on April 7

The North Brunswick Public Library announces a virtual Understanding Taxpayer Rights workshop with Legal Services of New Jersey.

Legal Services of New Jersey’s Tax Legal Assistance Project (TLAP) provides advice and representation to low-income New Jersey taxpayers.

On April 7 at 6:30 p.m., join TLAP’s Senior Paralegal Valerio Gonzalez to learn important information on taxpayer rights and obligations, as well as ways to avoid common tax issues.

Valerio will also review various tax issues which may arise, including but not limited to filing obligations, collection alternatives, amending tax returns, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Economic Stimulus Funds information.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/April7TaxpayerRights2022

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual and in-person events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/