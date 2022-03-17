Lynn McNamara Hoadley, 82, of Freehold, NJ, formerly of Gilbertsville, NY, died peacefully on March 4, 2022.

Born and raised in Ridgewood, NJ, Lynn traveled the world with her husband, Garrick, and family as the wife of a naval officer. In 1980, they moved to Gilbertsville, NY where she operated a bookkeeping and tax preparation business for almost 40 years.

Lynn was an active member of Christ Church, Gilbertsville, NY and served in various ministries. She was active within the community serving the Gilbertsville Free Library and the Butternut Valley Food Pantry.

Lynn was passionate about her many hobbies, including: cooking, gardening, knitting, reading, Newfoundland dogs, and crossword puzzles. Lynn made everyone feel accepted and loved. Her commitment to service was felt by her friends, family and community.

Lynn is survived by her husband of over 60 years CDR Garrick L. Hoadley, USN Ret.; children Margaret Tweten (Kurt), Garrick Hoadley Jr. (Sarah), Daniel Hoadley (Crystal Monkman); grandchildren Anna Tweten, Erik Tweten (fiancé Alexa Cavaseno), Garrick T. Hoadley, Nathaniel Hoadley, Elizabeth Hoadley, Bryn Hoadley; nieces and nephews James Ryan (Katie), Tracy Morrison (Paul), Claire Krumm (Tim); extended grandkids Will, Sam, Ben & Phebe Ryan, Megan & Emily Krumm, Matthew & Ryan Morrison; sisters-in-law Nancy Hoadley and Mary McNamara.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Edward & W. Margaret (McGuill) McNamara; brother Alan McNamara; nephew Brian McNamara; brother-in-law Gregory Hoadley.

In lieu of flowers, Lynn requested donations be directed to Building Crossroads (https://www.stpetersfreehold.org/crossroads with memo to Lynn Hoadley Memorial Fund) or the American Cancer Society. Visitation was at Higgins Memorial Home on Friday, March 11, 2022. A funeral service was held at St. Peter’s Church, Freehold, NJ on Saturday March 12, 2022 and also live-streamed on YouTube at St. Peter’s Church Freehold. Internment will be at St. Andrew’s Church, New Berlin, NY at a later date.