Manalapan veterans committee will host model train show March 27

MANALAPAN — On March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Manalapan Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will host its fifth annual Model Train Show fundraiser at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan (just past Peking Pavilion).

The train show is returning after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Model railroaders from Monmouth and Ocean counties have donated their time to set up their train displays, according to a press release.

Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” formerly of the New York Giants, will set up his remote control aircraft and virtual reality equipment.

Donations collected at the event will go toward honoring and supporting local veterans with events such as programs about veterans’ rights and services at the Manalapan Library, and Manalapan’s Veterans Day ceremony in November, with a full breakfast offered free to all veterans, according to the press release.

The mission of the Manalapan Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee is to connect local veterans with resources available to them and their families. The Center for Veterans at Manalapan is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manalapan Community Center.

Services for veterans include readjustment counseling (group and individual) and help registering with the VA for benefits. Free guitar lessons, through Guitars For Vets, are offered after the counseling group.

For more information, visit https://manalapanveterans.godaddysites.com/