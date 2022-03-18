Learn about cryptocurrency and safe investing

The North Brunswick Public Library announces a virtual Cryptocurrency & Safe Investing seminar with the NJ Bureau of Securities.

Cryptocurrency is a relatively new asset class, defined by Merriam-Webster as “any form of currency that only exists digitally, that usually has no central issuing or regulating authority (such as a government or a bank) but instead uses a decentralized system to record transactions and manage the issuance of new units.”

But what exactly is cryptocurrency? Is cryptocurrency a real form of currency? Is cryptocurrency safe to use or smart to invest in?

Arlene Ferris-Waks, director of Investor Education, NJ Bureau of Securities, Office of NJ Attorney General, will present an informational talk at 6:30 p.m. April 11 providing basic information on how cryptocurrency works, and how to safely invest in it.

She will also focus on topics such as bitcoin mining, various cryptocurrencies, opening a cryptocurrency account and NFTs.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/April11Crypto2022

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual and in-person events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/