Share poetry during National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month. In celebration, the North Brunswick Public Library invites residents to share poetry, which will be displayed on the library building’s windows at 880 Hermann Road, as well as virtually on the library’s website and social media, during April.

Poets of all ages are encouraged to submit their words to enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card from Cristo’s Pizza & Grill.

Free verse, song lyrics, haiku, rhymes, sonnets, fragments, random thoughts, limericks, narratives and journal entries are welcome.

Send poems to https://tinyurl.com/NOBRPoetryMonth2022 or scan with a phone and submit.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org