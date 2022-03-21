Female entrepreneur opens Crave Nature’s Eatery in Lawrenceville

Crave Nature's Eatery will open in Lawrence on March 25. This is an all-female run business opening during Women's History Month that is also supporting the people of Ukraine.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETER BRESLOW CONSULTING & PUBLIC RELATIONS

× Crave Nature's Eatery will open in Lawrence on March 25. This is an all-female run business opening during Women's History Month that is also supporting the people of Ukraine.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETER BRESLOW CONSULTING & PUBLIC RELATIONS

Real estate developer and entrepreneur Violetta Wyszynski is opening Crave Nature’s Eatery, a fast casual, quick serve café specializing in healthy breakfast and lunch options six days a week at Viva Plaza, located at 1891 Brunswick Ave. (Business Route 1) in Lawrenceville.

The 2,000-square-foot eatery is slated to open with a ribbon cutting with Lawrence Township Mayor John T. Ryan and other dignitaries at 11 a.m. March 25.

Crave is adjacent to Viva Ballroom Dance Fitness, which Wyszynski launched in 2008, when she purchased Viva Plaza. She owns and operates it along with The Beauty Bar Design Studio, which is also on-site.

The 45-year-old mother of three says she was bitten by the restaurant bug a long time ago when she worked as a server at various Garden State establishments.

Crave will feature a healthy menu, but Wyszynski’s Polish lineage will also be woven into the menu. She hails from Glubczyce, a tiny village in southern Poland, but her family emigrated to the U.S. in 1990 when she was 14, first settling in Newark before making Mercer County her home.

Leading the kitchen is Chef Elizabeth Martini.

Samantha Filip is the co-creator and Operations director, and the daughter of one of her best friends.

Crave established a fundraising campaign for Ukraine (Mercer’s Mission for Ukraine). Wyszynski is collecting supplies and donating a portion of her profits indefinitely to fund the needs of Ukrainian military personnel. For more information, visit www.cravenatureseatery.com/mercers-mission-for-ukraine.

Crave Nature’s Eatery will be open Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays). Weekday hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more, visit www.cravenatureseatery.com.