Hillsborough robotics team claims district winner title

On March 5, Team 75 RoboRaiders, Hillsborough High School’s robotics team, officially began their competition season at Bridgewater-Raritan High School.
The district competition’s qualifying matches that took place did not go as well as intended for the RoboRaiders, with their robot facing many electrical challenges. However, in between their last two matches, Team 75 was able to fix the robot’s electrical problems and recalibrate its shooter, ending the event on a high note.
On March 6, after doing well in the remaining qualifiers, the RoboRaiders were chosen to join the alliance of the fourth place team, Team Aperture from Newton High School. From there, the RoboRaiders’ alliance – made up of Team Aperture and Team Pingry – won match after match, ultimately claiming the title of district winner after defeating the other finalists.
- This information was provided by Alexa Gibson and Grace Liu.