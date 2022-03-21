Lawrence Township Council introduces 2022 budget with 3-cent increase

Lawrence Township property owners will see the municipal property tax rate increase by 3 cents under the $52.7 million municipal budget for 2022, which was introduced by the Lawrence Township Council at its March 15 meeting.

A public hearing and final action on the proposed spending plan has been set for the Lawrence Township Council’s April 19 meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is in person.

The municipal property tax rate will increase from 60 cents per $100 of assessed value to 63 cents for 2022. This means the owner of a house assessed at the township average of $283,651 would pay $1,787 in municipal property taxes, or $85.20 more than in 2021.

The owner of a house assessed at $150,000 would pay $940 in municipal property taxes, and a house assessed at $375,000 would pay $2,351 in municipal property taxes. A house assessed at $450,000 means a municipal property tax bill of $2,821.

Property taxes are levied on residential and non-residential properties, with the exception of those that are tax-exempt under state law. Tax exempt properties include governmental and educational facilities, as well as religious-affiliated properties.

The proposed 2022 municipal budget initially carried a tax rate increase of 3.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, but it was trimmed back to a 3-cent increase, Municipal Manager Kevin Nerwinski said.

“We felt that a decrease from 3.5 cents (to 3 cents could be done) without harm. It sends a message (that the township is still working through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic),” Nerwinski said.

The main source of revenue to support the municipal budget is property taxes. The amount to be raised by property taxes to support the spending plan is $29.4 million.

The 2022 municipal budget also anticipates using $6.9 million in surplus funds as a source of revenue. Lawrence Township had $17.5 million in surplus funds as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Miscellaneous revenue totals $15.6 million. This includes revenue from licenses, fees and permits, the hotel and motel tax and cable TV franchise fees.

Lawrence Township expects to generate $43,000 in alcoholic beverage licenses and $169,000 in fees and permits. The hotel and motel tax is expected to generate $200,000, and the cable TV franchise fees are anticipated to be $269,000.

The township will receive $3.9 million in state aid.

On the expenditure side, $8 million has been allocated for the Lawrence Township Police Department, and $544,500 for Lawrence Township fire services, which includes seven paid firefighters.

Also, $734,000 has been earmarked for the Lawrence Township Emergency Medical Services.

The budget sets aside $3.2 million for the Department of Public Works, which includes the Streets and Roads Division, the Buildings and Grounds Division and the Park Maintenance Division, as well as snow removal and vehicle maintenance.

The contributions to the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is $983,117 and to the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System (PFRS), the contribution is $1.9 million.