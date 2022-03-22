Brandywine residents support Ukraine by making items, holding sale on March 30

Residents of Brandywine Living at Princeton will hold a charity sale with items made by residents of the senior living community and team members from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

“My entire family is from Ukraine, so this really hits close to home for myself and the Ukrainian seniors at our community,” said Stephanie Gaber, Brandywine Living Escapades Producer and organizer of the event.

Items for sale will include art work paintings by Brandywine residents of the Ukrainian flag and sunflowers, blue and gold potted pansies, T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag, and a Pray for Ukraine iron on.

There will also be traditional Ukrainian food for purchase such as pierogies, stuffed cabbage, Ukrainian honey cake and Ukrainian apple cake made by Gaber.

The event is hosted by Brandywine Living at Princeton, located at 155 Raymond Road, Princeton, on the border of South Brunswick.

For more information, contact Gaber at 732-329-8888.