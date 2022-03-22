×

Robyn Nini, loving wife and mother, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She died at her home in Princeton, New Jersey, embraced by her husband and daughters.

Robyn was a devoted wife to her husband Kevin and dedicated mother to her two daughters, Christina and Olivia. Robyn’s kindness and generosity touched everyone. She was the light in darkness, the hope in despair and, throughout her illness, provided comfort to her family and dearest friends.

Robyn loved expressing herself through interior design and fashion. She was an extremely creative and talented person who shared her passions with those she loved. She was driven to bring happiness to friends, family, and strangers alike.

Robyn spent her summers at the Jersey Shore with her extended family and friends. She loved being by the water and often called it her “happy place.”

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Robyn spent most of her young life in Edison before moving to New York City to pursue a successful career in advertising. Robyn retired in the late 1990s before starting her family in Princeton. Deeply involved in the children’s education, she relished the relationships she had with parents, teachers, and students. Her warm and outgoing personality won the hearts of everyone with whom she crossed paths becoming a well-loved member of the Princeton community.

Daughter of Elaine and the late Stephen Tumminello, she is survived by her husband Kevin of 29 years, her daughters, Christina and Olivia, her sisters, Laurie and Wendy, and several beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton, NJ 08542. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542. Robyn was laid to rest alongside loved ones at Princeton Cemetery. God bless our Angel.

For those who would like to send a gift, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.